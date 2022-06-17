Leo H. Evart Inc. Buys Shares of 6,603 T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,912,000.
TBUX traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $48.88. 10,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44.
