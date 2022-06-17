Leo H. Evart Inc. Invests $12.13 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,133,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 11.8% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,286. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $71.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

