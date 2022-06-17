Leo H. Evart Inc. Invests $717,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,155. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.82 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

