Leo H. Evart Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.8% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.96. 258,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,211. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.74 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.