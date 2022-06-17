Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

LEVI stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 92.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,214 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 155,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,948 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

