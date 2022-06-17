Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

