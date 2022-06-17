LINK (LN) Market Capitalization Achieves $217.35 Million

LINK (LN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.37 or 0.00174868 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LINK has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $217.35 million and $710,894.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 119.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,668.61 or 0.75331468 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00300139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00089809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012695 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars.

