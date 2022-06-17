Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Trading Down 4.7%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 54,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 412,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.91.
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative return on equity of 116.12% and a negative net margin of 903.59%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.
About Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)
Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent TV and content creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their intellectual property worldwide. The company makes and distributes social impact-based film programming and curriculum to various audiences and markets through subscription-based video-on-demand streaming service.
