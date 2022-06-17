Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $321.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00784398 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,831.04 or 0.99885264 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 759,613,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

