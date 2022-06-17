Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Update

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,464,800 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 1,044,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 636.9 days.

LBLCF opened at $85.63 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $60.25 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

