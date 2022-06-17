Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) Shares Up 1.3%

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.18. Approximately 1,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loncar China Biopharma ETF (CHNA)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China Biopharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China Biopharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.