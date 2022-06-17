London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,200 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 690,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.3 days.

LDNXF stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $117.04.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.