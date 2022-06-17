London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,200 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 690,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.3 days.
LDNXF stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average of $95.47. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $117.04.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
