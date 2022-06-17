LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in May

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,330.0 days.
LPKFF remained flat at $$11.37 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $32.25.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LPKF Laser & Electronics (LPKFF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.