LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in May

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,330.0 days.

LPKFF remained flat at $$11.37 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.

