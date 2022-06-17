Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 819,974 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $144,078,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.46. 11,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,634. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.75 and its 200-day moving average is $339.91.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.88.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.