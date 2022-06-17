Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.53-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.51 billion. Macy’s also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS.

Shares of M stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.83.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Macy’s by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 573,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Macy’s by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 497,141 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

