Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$43.52 million and a PE ratio of -26.67.
About Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN)
