Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGDPF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.68.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.97.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.