Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price Down 3%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) shares fell 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $96.85 and last traded at $99.61. 314,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,500,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $3,333,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

