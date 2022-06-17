Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

Shares of MRVI traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

