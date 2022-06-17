Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 2,172 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,686,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

