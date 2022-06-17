Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 4,440 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSE NVO opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

