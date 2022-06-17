Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ASML by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $468.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $562.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $651.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $465.50 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($833.33) to €710.00 ($739.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

