Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.