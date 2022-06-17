Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $3.38 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 203.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $190.71 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.07. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

