Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

NYSE PAYC opened at $259.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

