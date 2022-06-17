Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 154,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 196,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

