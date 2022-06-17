Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $366.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.36 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $413.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

