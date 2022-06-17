Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 28,182 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,182 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average of $151.62. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.