Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 66,243 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,243 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 1.16% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 148,943 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 522.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 201,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the fourth quarter worth $374,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWO opened at $18.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

