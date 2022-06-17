Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 67,394 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,394 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,175,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 22,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

