Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,690,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 21,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Marqeta stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of -15.91. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,389,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,049,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About Marqeta (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.