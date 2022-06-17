Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.73

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $4.29. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 94,212 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 10,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,871,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,204,206.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 18,983 shares of company stock valued at $81,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

