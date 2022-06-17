Mason & Associates Inc Acquires New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $9.91 on Friday, hitting $123.77. The company had a trading volume of 316,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,329. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $7,931,045 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.