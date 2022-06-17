Mason & Associates Inc Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned about 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,259. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

