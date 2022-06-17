Mason & Associates Inc Makes New $598,000 Investment in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPL traded down $76.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,475.08. 976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,480. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $1,756.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,470.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,302.48.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $23.00 per share. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

