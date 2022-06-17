Mason & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.2% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.41. 380,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,557. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.09 and its 200-day moving average is $174.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

