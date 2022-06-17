Mason & Associates Inc Purchases New Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

IBUY traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,537. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $130.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.11.

