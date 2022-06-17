Mason & Associates Inc Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,898,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.3% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $218.54. 142,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.