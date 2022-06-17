Mason & Associates Inc Purchases New Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,300,000 after acquiring an additional 156,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,179,000 after acquiring an additional 134,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after acquiring an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,342. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

