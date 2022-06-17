Mason & Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 1,190 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $5.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $443.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

