Mason & Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 2,426 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,348,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 148,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,506,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,390,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

