Mason & Associates Inc Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 76,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 2.0% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after buying an additional 116,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,277,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of CL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 157,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,770. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

