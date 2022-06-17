Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.03 and last traded at $52.06. 23,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,402,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $4,823,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $412,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 95.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 271,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after buying an additional 132,841 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $292,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

