Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells $378,800.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $378,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,909,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MATX traded down $5.91 on Thursday, reaching $73.34. The stock had a trading volume of 531,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.20. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.