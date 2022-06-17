Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Short Interest Down 22.9% in May

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:MLP traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,367. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 million, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

In other Maui Land & Pineapple news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $129,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 64.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 578,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.