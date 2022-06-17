MAX Exchange Token Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $970,947.94 and approximately $18,418.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

