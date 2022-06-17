McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKC. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.00.

NYSE MKC opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

