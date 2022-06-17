McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,867. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.