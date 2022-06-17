McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $235.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.28.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

