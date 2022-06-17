McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $328.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $328.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $304.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.15. McKesson has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,500 shares of company stock worth $26,375,957. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

